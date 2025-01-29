Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

