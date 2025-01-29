First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after buying an additional 1,885,435 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

