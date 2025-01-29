Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $44.61.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

