Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $409.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $491.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.46 and its 200 day moving average is $308.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.67.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

