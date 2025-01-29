Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IYR opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

