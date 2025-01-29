Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.84 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

