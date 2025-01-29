Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $332.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $265.70 and a 12-month high of $336.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

