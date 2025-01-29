Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

