Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $455,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 169,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 77,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RSPN opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $794.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

