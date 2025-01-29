Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 920 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 266.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FVC opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.