InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 337.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2263 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,011.22%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

