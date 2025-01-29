Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,589,000 after buying an additional 20,762,226 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,571,000 after purchasing an additional 291,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,374 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.