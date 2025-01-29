T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,097,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,805,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000.

Shares of TBUX opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

