Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $503,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 202,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 35,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

