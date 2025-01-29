Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

