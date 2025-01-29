Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $503,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

