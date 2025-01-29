Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $618,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 137.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.67 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.