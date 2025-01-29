Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

