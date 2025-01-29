Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director Heather V. Howell sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $113,142.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at $566,544.33. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

