D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 61.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 67.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

