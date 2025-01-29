Inspire Investing LLC Sells 216 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 211,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 818,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 107,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.0 %

DOX opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

