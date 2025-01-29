Emerson Electric (EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
EMR stock opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
