Emerson Electric (EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMR stock opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

