Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 527 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Get Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LYB opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.