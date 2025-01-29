Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,324.32 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,672.31 and a twelve month high of $3,437.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,242.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,156.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $32.55 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

