Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $8,389,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 1.8 %

AOSL stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudia Chen sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $288,291.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,346.44. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,426. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,685. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

