Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,892,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $33,628,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.8 %

REG opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

