Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,157,308 shares of company stock valued at $153,981,848 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

