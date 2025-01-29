Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,085 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 224.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

