Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southern Copper by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Southern Copper by 115,910.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 336,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after buying an additional 336,141 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,796,000 after buying an additional 283,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 11,510.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 188,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,601.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 181,252 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $77.42 and a 12-month high of $129.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

