Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JIRE. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

