Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.21)-($0.01) EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at -0.210–0.010 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

SLAB stock opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $154.91. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

