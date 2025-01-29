First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -7.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About First Majestic Silver

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

