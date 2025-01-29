Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7894 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.