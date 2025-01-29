Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 697 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.85.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.8 %

NXPI opened at $213.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $202.25 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

