Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 157,016 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 234,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 137,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLQL opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

