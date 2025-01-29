Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $623,000 Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

