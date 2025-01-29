Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $150.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.14 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $897,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,124.90. This represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

