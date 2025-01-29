Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $547,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,534,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 440,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 311,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

