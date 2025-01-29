Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of D stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

