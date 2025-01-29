iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Stake Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

