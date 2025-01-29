Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,200,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

