Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $606,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,187,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 29,298.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $1,171.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,079.79 and its 200-day moving average is $948.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a PE ratio of 182.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,071.00 to $1,432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,105.79.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

