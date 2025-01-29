Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 975,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,860,000 after buying an additional 118,392 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

