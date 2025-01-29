Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWJ. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000.

RWJ stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

