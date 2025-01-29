Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 25,469 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after buying an additional 360,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,131 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,404,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,104,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 851,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,896 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $352.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $37,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,108. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $163,063.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,443.84. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,169 shares of company stock worth $639,174. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

