Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,112.48. This represents a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock worth $9,339,519 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

