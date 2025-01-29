Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,930 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2,471.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Evolent Health by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EVH. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.45. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

