MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

