Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $34.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

