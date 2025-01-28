Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 154,090 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,935.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.76 and its 200 day moving average is $199.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

